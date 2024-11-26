DeKalb church seeking warming center volunteers

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb, 158 N. Fourth St., blocks from downtown DeKalb, shown here on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. The church is offering a daily and free overnight warming center for all in need, open from 8:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. daily, or until temperatures are above freezing. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb is partnering with the Community Empowerment Campaign to seek volunteers for its winter overnight warming center.

The center provides people in need with a warm space, hot meals, support, rest and connection opportunities. The church opened its doors as the city’s only overnight warming center during winter months in 2023.

Anyone in need is welcome to use the warming center for free.

In addition to volunteers, the church also welcomes gift card, pillow, cot and monetary donations to help the warming center efforts. Immediate needs include monetary funds which will be used for coffee, coffee filters, laundry detergent, laundromat costs and first aid supplies. Cots are needed, especially for older guests and those with disabilities or mobility challenges. Pillows are needed for all guest. Gift cards for evenings when a hot meal donation isn’t available are welcome.

Volunteer orientation is 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 21. Volunteers also will receive first aid and CPR training, customer service guidance and naloxone training, and trauma-informed tips on how to engage with those experiencing homelessness in a respectful and compassionate way.

Needed volunteer roles include:

Meal volunteers: Prepare and deliver hot meals.

Inventory volunteers: Organize donations and supplies and maintain an inventory.

Health professionals: Provide basic wellness support.

Community connectors: Connect guests to community resources and services.

Steering committee volunteers: Assist with planning, organizing events and setting goals.

Shift volunteers: Support evening, overnight and early morning shifts. Shifts are from 5 to 9 p.m., 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., 1 to 5 a.m., 5 to 8:30 a.m.

Clean-up volunteers: Help put away sleeping mats, wash dishes and clean up messes. Shift is from 7 to 8:15 a.m.

For information or if your organization is interested in collaborating, contact organizers Ash Rootes at 847-637-7399 or email ashleyrootes@gmail.com; or call Dan Kenney at 815-793-0950, or email dkenney53@hotmail.com.