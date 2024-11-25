Letter: DeKalb library book sale a great success

The recent book sale at the DeKalb Public Library was a great success.

Thanks are due to many people – the volunteers who made it all run smoothly, the people who donated their books, DVDs, CDs and jigsaw puzzles, the supportive staff of the library and the more than 1,000 people who came to shop.

The book sales are organized twice a year by the Friends of the DeKalb Public Library. Fans of the sale include all kinds of book lovers – parents, children and teens, students, retirees, collectors. Name your topic and you’re likely to find great books, all at bargain prices.

The three sale rooms are abuzz with people recommending books to each other.

The DeKalb Public Library is a beautiful space that has become a true community center where people gather and socialize while creating, listening, learning, sharing – a unifying place that’s sorely needed nowadays. In October alone, more than 4,000 children, teens, and adults participated in one of the library’s many scheduled programs – and that doesn’t count the folks who came to read newspapers and borrow books.

I’ve had people tell me that the library was a big factor in their decision to move to DeKalb. The programs are all free, paid for in part with money raised at the Friends’ book sales.

Be sure to mark your calendar for the next sale on March 21-23, 2025. You can learn more about upcoming library programs and the Friends of the DeKalb Public Library at www.dkpl.org.

Deborah Booth

DeKalb