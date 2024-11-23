Quinn Carrier grabs 17 points, 6 rebounds: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Nov. 22

Girls basketball

Sycamore 48, Burlington Central 41: At Burlington Central, Quinn Carrier scored 17 points, grabbed six rebounds and had three steals in the win.

Sadie Lang had 20 points and seven rebounds.

The Spartans will face DeKalb, which beat Marengo. Tip-off against the Barbs is at 11:30 p.m. in the main gym.

St. Charles North 59, Kaneland 27: At Burlington Central, Kendra Brown scored 12 points in the loss.

The Knights will play for third place at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Late Thursday

Genoa-Kingston 34, Amboy 30: At Oregon, the Cogs got 18 points from Ally Poegel for the pool-play victory.

Kishwaukee College 81, Rockford JV 47: At Kishwaukee, Alan Eades scored 15, Elijah Luxton 11 and Brayden Johnson 10 for the Kougars.