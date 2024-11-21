Crackel: Sycamore shines bright with holiday magic and community spirit

As the holiday season approaches, Sycamore transforms into a picturesque winter wonderland where traditions come alive, smiles abound and the warmth of community fills the crisp winter air.

This year, the charming downtown is bustling with excitement, offering residents and visitors a slate of enchanting events designed to create lasting memories and celebrate the magic of the season.

Moonlight Magic

It all begins with the annual Moonlight Magic on Friday, Nov. 22. As the sun sets and the first stars twinkle in the night sky, Sycamore’s downtown streets will glow with thousands of festive lights. Storefronts along State Street will be filled with live performers ranging from area dancers to high school musicians. As the shops stay open late, local residents are reminded of the joy of finding that perfect gift while supporting Sycamore’s beloved businesses. Moonlight Magic is presented by Heartland Bank and Trust Co.

Anna Neal, 6, of Sycamore gives Santa Claus a high-five during the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce's annual Moonlight Magic event held in downtown Sycamore on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Walk with Santa

The festive cheer continues Friday, Dec. 6, with the much-anticipated Walk With Santa. Families gather near the Sycamore Theater eagerly awaiting Santa’s arrival. He doesn’t disappoint, arriving with his trademark rosy cheeks and twinkle in his eye. Together with Santa, families stroll down the snow-dusted sidewalks to the historic courthouse, their laughter mingling with the melodies of carolers serenading along the way. At the courthouse, Santa and company light the big trees! Then, Santa and Mrs. Claus will head to their house on the courthouse lawn for visits. It’s a simple yet heartwarming tradition, made special by the smiles on the faces of every child and the camaraderie among neighbors. Walk With Santa is presented by DeKalb Sycamore Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus are swarmed by eager children excited to get a hug, high-five or chat in before marching down State Street in downtown Sycamore as part of Discover Sycamore's annual Walk With Santa on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (Kelsey Rettke)

Winter Chocolate Walk

For those with a sweet tooth, the holiday season wouldn’t be complete without Sycamore’s beloved Winter Chocolate Walk, set for Thursday, Dec. 12. Chocolate lovers will embark on a self-guided tour through Sycamore. Each participating business offers a delectable chocolate treat, from truffles to hot cocoa, making it a delicious way to explore Sycamore’s unique shops. The air is filled with laughter and chatter as friends and families discover new treasures while savoring the rich flavors of the season. For tickets, visit DiscoverSycamore.com. The Winter Chocolate Walk is presented by Old National Bank and Midwest Remodel.

Amid the festivities, Sycamore’s businesses remind everyone to shop locally this holiday season. The town’s shops and boutiques are brimming with one-of-a-kind gifts, from handcrafted jewelry to artisanal foods and cozy holiday décor. With personalized service and a neighborly smile, shopping local adds a layer of joy to the holiday hustle. Plus, every dollar spent supports the small businesses that make Sycamore the vibrant community it is. Shop Local is brought to you by Edward Jones financial adviser Timothy E. Beasley.

Let’s make this holiday season magical together. Come to Sycamore, where the lights shine brighter, the cocoa is sweeter, and the spirit of the season fills the air. See you downtown!

Participants at the December 2023 Winter Chocolate Walk pose for a photo in downtown Sycamore. The annual event is hosted by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce with participating local businesses. (Photo provided by Shelby Crackel)