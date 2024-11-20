Upcoming holiday food drives to support DeKalb County families in need

A record-breaking $13,064 and 373 turkeys were donated by the community during Let's Talk Turkey in 2020. Let's Talk Turkey is radio station WLBK’s annual Thanksgiving meal drive to benefit the DeKalb Salvation Army food pantry. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Community members looking for ways to feed DeKalb County families in need this holiday season are invited to participate in two upcoming food drives hosted in part by WLBK 98.9 FM/AM 1360.

Let’s Talk Turkey, an annual campaign through WLBK and The Salvation Army, is collecting turkeys, hams or other monetary donations for Thanksgiving meals from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Items collected will go to create Thanksgiving meal baskets for DeKalb County families. Drop-offs are welcome all day at The Salvation Army, 830 Grove St., DeKalb.

Freezin’ For Food, another annual WLBK food drive, will run for three days, from 6 a.m. Dec. 5 through noon Dec. 7 in the Hy-Vee parking lot, 2700 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.

In its 24th year, Freezin’ For Food collects non-perishable food items and monetary donations to help restock The Salvation Army’s food pantries in DeKalb County. Those interested are invited to drop off items at the Hy-Vee parking lot throughout the three-day campaign.