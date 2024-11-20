Medical emergency preparedness seminar set for Nov. 20 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Northwestern Medicine, DeKalb Township, Northern Illinois Hospice and the DeKalb and Sycamore fire departments to host a seminar on medical emergency preparedness.

The seminar will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 20 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The free program is for adults with a chronic condition or disease and their loved ones.

Participants can learn about advance care planning, the Knox Box Program, how to begin difficult conversations and the File of Life Initiative.

Light refreshments will be served. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.