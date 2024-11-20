Here’s who’s running for DeKalb city office in April

DeKalb City Hall along Lincoln Highway (route 38) in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – Four incumbents are seeking reelection to their positions at DeKalb City Hall in the April 1 consolidated election.

Incumbents Mayor Cohen Barnes, 2nd Ward Alderwoman Barb Larson, 6th Ward Alderman Mike Verbic and 5th Ward Alderman Andre Powell filed their nomination papers to the office of the DeKalb City Clerk by the Nov. 18 deadline.

Powell was appointed to fill the remaining DeKalb City Council term for the 5th Ward spot vacated by former alderman Scott McAdams’ resignation. Filing papers show he next will seek the elected spot for a full term.

Fourth Ward Alderman Greg Perkins did not file because he said he does not plan to seek reelection, however.

Candidates interested in running for office had a window from Nov. 12 through Nov. 18 to file their nomination petitions. There’s mayoral and aldermanic seats open in Wards 2, 4, 5 and 6, and two of those races will be contested.

The consolidated election will convene April 1.

Here’s how the ballot is shaping up in DeKalb:

Mayor’s race

Incumbent Cohen Barnes

John Walker (currently serving at 7th Ward Alderman)

Kouame Sanan, an employee in Northern Illinois University’s IT Department

Resident Linh Nguyen’s name was removed from the ballot Tuesday when the city’s Electoral Board ruled she had filed her papers outside of the legal window to file. Nguyen said she plans to appeal in a fight to remain on the ballot.

Ward 2

Incumbent Barb Larson

Michael Embrey

Laura Lackson

Ward 4

Justin Carlson

Ward 5

Incumbent Andre Powell

Ward 6

Incumbent Mike Verbic

City Clerk spot uncertain

The DeKalb City Clerk’s office also is up for reelection, after a failed referendum in November which would have made the seat an appointed employee instead of elected official.

A city employee, Ruth Scott, has been taking on the clerk’s duties in the meantime, after a judge removed Clerk Sasha Cohen from office in March, ruling he’d abandoned his job after he failed to file statements of economic interest according to the law. Recent action by the DeKalb City Council means a new clerk, if elected in spring 2025, will not be paid a city salary. The clerk had been the center of years of scrutiny from city officials alleging he repeatedly failed to adequately perform the duties voters in 2021 elected him to do.

No one filed this month to run for the DeKalb City Clerk’s office in the spring, however, according to city officials.