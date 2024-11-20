November 20, 2024
DeKalb library to screen ‘Prey’ Nov. 26

DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a screening of the movie “Prey” in honor of Native American Heritage Month.

The movie will begin at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The free screening is for adults.

“Prey” tells the story of Naru, a young Comanche trying to prove herself as a hunter. She tries to protect her tribe from a lion but accidentally encounters an extraterrestrial. The movie is rated R.

No registration is required.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.

