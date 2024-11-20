DeKalb library to screen ‘Prey’ Nov. 26

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a screening of the movie “Prey” in honor of Native American Heritage Month.

The movie will begin at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The free screening is for adults.

“Prey” tells the story of Naru, a young Comanche trying to prove herself as a hunter. She tries to protect her tribe from a lion but accidentally encounters an extraterrestrial. The movie is rated R.

No registration is required.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.