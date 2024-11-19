DeKalb Township to offer AARP Safe Driver Courses Dec. 16 and 17

Shaw Local file photo – The DeKalb Township will host two AARP Safe Driver Courses in December to teach residents defensive driving strategies and provide a road rules refresher. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Township will host two AARP Safe Driver Courses in December to teach residents defensive driving strategies and provide a road rules refresher.

The courses will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17 at the township, 2323 S. Fourth St.

Participants will be able to learn about the most up-to-date Illinois driving information. Attendees who complete the course can qualify for a multi-year automobile insurance discount. Participants interested in the discount should contact their automobile insurance provider.

The courses cost $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. Financial assistance is available for qualified DeKalb Township residents. Due to limited space, registration is required to attend. To register, call 815-758-8282.

For information, call 815-758-8282.