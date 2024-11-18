Daily Chronicle 2024 girls basketball season preview: 5 to watch

Kaneland's Kendra Brown dribbles in front of Dixon’s Morgan Hargrave Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, during their Class 3A sectional final game at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

Kendra Brown, sr., G, Kaneland

Brown received special mention all-state recognition last year. Now she’s back for her senior year after helping the program advance to a sectional final. She led the Knights with 13.9 points per game last winter and has already surpassed 1,000 points overall. She can score and assist her teammates in multiple ways and her excellence extends into the classroom.

Hinckley-Big Rock's Sami Carlino gets up a shot during practice Monday, June 10, 2024, at the school in Hinckley. (Mark Busch)

Sami Carlino, sr., C, Hinckley-Big Rock

Carlino was double the trouble, double the not-fun for opponents last season in putting the ball in the hoop as well as retrieving it when players would miss, averaging 10.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Can she average a double-double in her senior season?

Hinckley-Big Rock's Anna Herrmann shoots a layup during practice Monday, June 10, 2024, at the school in Hinckley. (Mark Busch)

Anna Herrmann, jr., G, Hinckley-Big Rock

This junior has been deadly from beyond the arc for the Royals as she begins her upperclassman years within the program having already set the career mark for three-pointers made (183), made in a season (107) and made in a game (seven). She averaged 14.3 points per game to lead the team a season ago.

DeKalb’s Kezaria Mitchell goes up for a layup during their summer game against Boylan Monday, June 17, 2024, at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

Kezaria Mitchell, sr., G, DeKalb

A key reason why the Barbs are so optimistic about the upcoming season is that they have some experienced leaders to guide them, including a solid group of seniors like Mitchell. A hard-nosed defender, Mitchell snagged seven rebounds a game and averaged 6.4 points per game last winter.

Genoa-Kingston’s Ally Poegel shoots a layup Wednesday, June 26, 2024, during summer practice at the school. (Mark Busch)

Ally Poegel, sr., G, Genoa-Kingston

Poegel is a problem. The good news for the Cogs is she’s on their side and it is their opponents who have to deal with trying to stop her from beating them. Already with over 1,000 points, Poegel can beat you in a variety of ways. “She can take over a game by creating for her teammates or taking it herself,” coach Doug Brewington said. “She can score inside and out. She’s a problem.”