Girls basketball: Former Hinckley-Big Rock coach Doug Brewington takes over at Genoa-Kingston

GENOA – Taking over as coach of the Genoa-Kingston girls basketball team, coach Doug Brewington said he wants to use the same up-tempo offense he used for nine years as the head coach of Hinckley-Big Rock.

And to help facilitate that offense, Brewington said rising senior Ally Peogel will move back to point guard to help set the pace for the Cogs.

“I like having the ball in my hands,” Poegel said. “I like getting my teammates open. I like controlling it a little bit and getting opportunities for my teammates as well.”

The Genoa-Kingston school board approved Brewington on June 25, although he has been running summer drills on an interim basis since camp began in early June.

Brewington said Peogel has been aggressive on offense, drawing attention from opposing defenses, then either still finding a way to score or getting the ball off to a teammate for an open look.

“She is our leader. The ball is in her hands 90% of the game,” Brewington said. “She’s making plays for us. Her basketball IQ is unparalleled. She’s doing big things. ‘The more,’ I tell her, ‘you get going, the easier it’s going to be for your teammates.’ ...

“It’s hard to say a 1,000-point scorer is in for a breakout season, but boy oh boy, the things she’s done this summer are things I’ve never seen her or anyone do before.”

Brewington spent the last nine years as the head coach of the Royals, winning a pair of regional titles and at least 19 games in the last four full seasons.

Brewington said the summer hasn’t been about Xs and Os, but instead about learning. Not only are the players becoming familiar with him, but he said he’s been learning about the players as well.

He said that the team has the pieces to run a faster-paced offense.

“They were more methodical than I’ve traditionally played,” Brewington said. “So it’s trying to find that middle ground this summer in which route we want to go. I think we have the athleticism that we are going to be able to go up-tempo, which is exciting.

“The girls are pumped and looking forward to it.”

Brewington said he also likes the players around Poegel he’s seen so far. Lizzy Davis provides a presence in the post, although she’s on a travel softball team and hasn’t participated in any summer league games. She has been at practices.

Brewington said he also likes the play of sophomore Presley Meyer, who ran the point last. Although not the point guard this year, Brewington said she’ll still provide full-court defense and a lot of energy.

Regan Creadon gives the Cogs some versatility with the ability to either beat a post player off the dribble or back down a guard who is defending her.

“She’s learning she’s a mismatch problem,” Brewington said. “She’s big and strong, can defend in the post and score in the post. But she’s fast, athletic. She has an advantage every single possession. It’s just finding out what that is.”

Creadon said the summer under Brewington has her very optimistic for when winter rolls around.

“I feel like we flow really well with Brewington,” Creadon said. “It’s been a really good switch. ... I feel like we’re running our offense a lot quicker but still at our own pace. I feel like we’re a better offensive team than we were last year.”

The team was young last year and figures to be again this year – Poegel is the only returning senior. Genoa-Kingston went 12-17 last year but had winning years the two seasons before that under head coach Brendan Royalty. According to the IHSA, the Cogs last won a regional title in 1989.

But between the learning experience of last year and the new coach this year, she thinks the Cogs are poised for a big year.

“We already had our building year last year of getting used to each other,” Poegel said. “We’ll have better chemistry, because we already played a season together. I’m really looking forward to it.”