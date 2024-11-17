Shabbona church to serve 130th annual turkey supper Nov. 21

SHABBONA – Shabbona Community Church will host its 130th annual drive-thru turkey supper.

The supper will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the church, 104 E. Navaho Ave.

The supper includes roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, caramelized carrots, homemade dressing, dinner roll and Honey Hill Orchard apple pie. The meals cost $16. Accepted methods of payment include cash or checks.

Attendees buying 10 or more meals must schedule a pickup. To schedule a pickup time, call 815-824-2359.