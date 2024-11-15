DeKalb library to host Suzuki Showcase on Nov. 16

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a Suzuki Showcase for patrons to listen to violin performances.

The showcase will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

The free showcase is intended for children.

Attendees can listen to a musical story and violinist performances. Participants also will be able to view and touch a violin before the showcase. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.