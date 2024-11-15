November 15, 2024
Shaw Local
DeKalb library to host Suzuki Showcase on Nov. 16

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a Suzuki Showcase for patrons to listen to violin performances.

The showcase will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

The free showcase is intended for children.

Attendees can listen to a musical story and violinist performances. Participants also will be able to view and touch a violin before the showcase. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.

