3 mayoral, 3 aldermanic candidates among first to file nominations for DeKalb City Council in 2025

DeKALB – As the first day to file nominations for the April 2025 election got underway, three mayoral and three aldermanic candidates were among the first in line Tuesday at DeKalb City Hall, 164 E. Lincoln Highway.

Second Ward Alderwoman Barb Larson and 6th Ward Alderman Mike Verbic were among the first two incumbents to throw their hat in the ring. Justin Carlson, a member of the DeKalb Citizen Police Review Board, was the first newcomer to join the race, and he will seek the 4th Ward spot. Ward 4 Alderman Greg Perkins said he will not seek reelection.

Incumbent Mayor Cohen Barnes also filed his paperwork Tuesday. Also vying for the job were John Walker, a UPS employee who also serves as DeKalb’s 7th Ward alderman, and Kouame Sanan, an Internet Technology Department employee at Northern Illinois University.

Barnes, first elected in 2021, said he’s motivated to seek reelection as DeKalb mayor because he wants to continue the work he’s doing.

“We’ve made incredibly progress on many initiatives over the last four years that I’ve been mayor, but ultimately the work is just not done,” Barnes said. “There’s more things that I would like to see come to conclusion and really it’d make me proud to put DeKalb in a really good spot before I hand the baton to the next person.”

Resident Linh Nguyen also seeks the mayoral spot, as well as a challenge to her name on the ballot. She said she filed her candidacy papers earlier, which a resident has argued in opposition paperwork means she’s not qualified to be on the ballot. Nguyen’s campaign is fighting the challenge. The city’s Electoral Board is expected to make a ruling later this month.

Among the open positions in the spring election are mayor, city clerk, and aldermanic seats in Wards 2, 4, 5, and 6.

A group of people gather in line a hallway as they prepare to file nomination papers Nov. 12, 2024, at DeKalb City Hall. (Megann Horstead)

Walker said he believes the city needs true leadership, and he’s the mayoral candidate for the job.

“At the end of the day, I’m just a born leader,” Walker said. “I think that’s what DeKalb needs. They need a born leader that’s stern on some of the things that we have that plague our city, like crime. I think I’m just the man to do that.”

Sanan said he’s looking to bring change to the office of the mayor.

“I just want to make a difference,” Sanan said. “I think I already make a difference, but I want to make a difference on a bigger scale. I think running for mayor will be a good platform to get it going.”

Sanan said he believes he has an understanding of what needs to be prioritized in a community such as DeKalb.

“Priorities will be to build a strong community,” Sanan said. “That’s the first priority. Build a strong community, improve security, make DeKalb more affordable.”

Barnes said his experience makes for one of the biggest reasons why he feels he would make for an effective mayor, if granted a second term. He said the sum of his experience as mayor would allow him to hit the ground running if reelected.

Barnes previously served on the DeKalb school board, where he chaired a committee to push for a referendum to build DeKalb High School and Cortland Elementary School. He served on boards with the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, and DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation.

“But I’ve also been mayor the last four years,” Barnes said. “During that time and what I have learned and the relationships that I have built and the knowledge that I have on being able to move this community forward, there aren’t many people that could compare to that level of experience in our community, which I think is important in this role.”

Walker said he wants residents to consider voting for him because they feel he can take the city in the right direction.

“I want the people of DeKalb to know I’m tired of this crime as much as they are,” Walker said. “I don’t care what color you are. I really don’t. If you’re doing wrong in our town, guess what? You’re going to have handcuffs on you and you’re going to be taken to jail. When they let you out because of the stupid SAFE-T Act, we’re going to lock you up and we’re going to keep locking you up until you get the picture or you get out of our town.”

Larson said she also wanted to seek reelection as DeKalb’s 2nd Ward alderwoman to keep the progress going.

“I just think the city is on such a good track of growth and everything, I just want to be part of it and keep it moving,” Larson said.

Verbic said he’s hoping to seek reelection as DeKalb’s 6th Ward alderman.

“I really love serving Ward 6,” Verbic said. “[I’m] really focused on public safety, continuing to improve our streets and growing business and industry.”

Carlson said he’s excited at the prospect of serving on the City Council if elected.

“I was born and raised in DeKalb,” Carlson said. “I’ve lived here my whole life. ... I spoke to Greg Perkins, and once I found out he was going to retire, I thought it’s my time.”

Carlson said he would be all for taking into consideration how residents of the Fourth Ward feel about the issues if elected.

“Priorities would be to listen to the Fourth Ward,” Carlson said. “I know the streets are a big issue with everyone, the paving, the schedules and communication with everyone. But also the Fourth Street corridor, that has been discussed. I want to see what everyone in the Fourth Ward wants, if they are for the TIF, if they are for all of this. I’ve already talked to a lot of people. But I want to knock on every door, talk to every single person in the Fourth Ward and see what they want.”

Verbic said he’s most proud to have accomplished the buildout of the DeKalb Fire Department’s fourth fire station while serving as alderman.

Construction on the DeKalb Fire Department’s fourth fire station first broke ground in May 2024.

“Reaching consensus on this new fire station took a number of years,” Verbic said. “Utilizing data to convince those I serve with that that is a great need for Ward 6.”

Larson stressed that she strives to make herself available to all constituents, regardless of which ward they live in.

“If you call or reach out to me, I’ll reach back within 24 hours,” Larson said. “I’m there. It doesn’t matter if it’s Second Ward or the city. Like I said, sometimes it’s the county. I’m there.”

The final day to file nomination papers in the April 2025 consolidated election is Nov. 19.