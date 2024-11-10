Waterman Lions Club’s 18th annual Gobbler Gallop 5K set for Nov. 23

WATERMAN – The Waterman Lions Club will hold its 18th Gobbler Gallop 5K run and walk to support its projects and programs.

The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. Nov. 23 at Indian Creek Middle School, 335 E. Garfield St., Waterman.

Participants can walk or run the race. The race is stroller-accessible. The first 150 registered attendees will receive an official race T-shirt while supplies last.

Awards are available for the top three male and female winner in the regular, masters and age categories. Refreshments and raffle prizes also will be provided.

Registration is required to attend. The pre-registration costs $30 and same day registration is $40. Registration from Nov. 1 through Nov. 22 costs $35.

For information, visit gobblergallop5k.com.