Learn about resources to combat domestic violence in DeKalb County

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a Safe Passage information booth for patrons to learn about its services, which help survivors of domestic abuse and violence.

The booth will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 7 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn about Safe Passage’s medical advocacy, legal advocacy, counseling, emergency shelter and transitional housing services. Participants also will be able to learn about upcoming events and ways to get involved. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.