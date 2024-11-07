November 07, 2024
Learn about resources to combat domestic violence in DeKalb County

Informational booth at DeKalb Public Library Nov. 7 open to all

By Kate Santillan
Attendees look at some of the artwork and displays Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, during the annual Safe Passage Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil and Survivor Speak-Out inside the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb.

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a Safe Passage information booth for patrons to learn about its services, which help survivors of domestic abuse and violence.

The booth will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 7 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn about Safe Passage’s medical advocacy, legal advocacy, counseling, emergency shelter and transitional housing services. Participants also will be able to learn about upcoming events and ways to get involved. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.

