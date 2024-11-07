Grief support group meetings set for Nov. 12 and 16 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host two grief support group meetings for patrons experiencing grief and loss.

The meetings will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 12 and 16 in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The free meetings are intended for adults.

Attendees will be able to meet others people experiencing grief and loss to receive support in a safe and confidential setting. Participants can learn about grief, share grief experiences, and receive grieving process insight from peers and the group facilitator. The meetings will be facilitated by Lee Scott, an Elder Care Services licensed clinical social worker. No registration is required to attend.

The support group does not replace other mental health services. If you need individual counseling or other mental health services, call 815-397-3691 or 211. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis or need immediate attention for a non-life-threatening mental health need, call 988. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.