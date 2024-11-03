Donate leftover Halloween candy to deployed military

The “Sweets4Troops” program was started by Michael Embrey, DeKalb businessman and U.S. Air Force veteran, in 2014. The program has collected over 3,000 pounds of candy for military support groups. (Photo provided by Michael Embrey)

DeKALB – Area veteran organizers are again collecting unused, leftover Halloween candy through Nov. 15 that will be donated to military personnel deployed overseas.

The DeKalb American Legion Auxiliary will host this year’s Sweets4Troops program to collect unused Halloween candy donations.

The candy will be sent in thank you packages to overseas military member units and domestic locations. Participants also can send in thank you cards.

The drop off locations include:

DeKalb Fire Department, 700 Pine St.

Sycamore Fire Department, 535 DeKalb Ave.

DeKalb American Legion Post, 1204 S. Fourth St.

Le Print Express, 1950 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore

County Liquors, 625 E. State St., Sycamore

FunME Events Office, 650 Peace Road, Suite F, DeKalb

Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce, 113 N. Genoa St.

The Sweets4Troops program was started by Michael Embrey, DeKalb businessman and U.S. Air Force veteran, in 2014. The program has collected more than 1,000 pounds of candy for military support groups.

For information, call 815-751-2424, 815-540-7364, or 815-761-1263 or email sarahmassier@ymail.com, hupkecynthia@gmail.com, or M.Embrey@FunMEevents.com.