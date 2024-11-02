DeKalb and Sycamore Elks annual Veterans Day dinner set for Nov. 11

The Honor Flight Chicago program receiving a $3,500 donation from the Illinois Elks Association (Photo provided by Lynne Kunde )

DeKALB – The DeKalb and Sycamore Elks Lodges will host their annual Veterans Day Dinner for local veterans.

The dinner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s, 302 Grove St., DeKalb.

The dinner includes roast pork with dressing, gravy, sweet corn, and mashed potatoes. Proceeds from the dinner will provide veterans complimentary meals.

The dinner costs $18 and is free for veterans. To reserve a meal, call 815-756-2345 or visit thelincolninn.com.

The Illinois Elks Association also recently awarded a $3,500 donation to the Honor Flight Chicago program Sept. 25. The check was presented to Doug Meffley, an Honor Flight Chicago program director, by Jeff Sterr, Illinois Elks Association third vice president; Mike Hozian, Des Plaines Lodge 1526 PER; and Bryan Klatt, DeKalb Elks Lodge 765 B.P.O. Elks Grand Secretary.