G-K, Hiawatha volleyball seasons end in regional finals: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday

Volleyball

Richmond-Burton 2, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Marengo, the Cogs lost 25-10, 25-17 in the championship game of the Class 2A Marengo Regional.

Senior Mia Wise had five assists, three kills, two blocks and an ace for G-K. Cogs sophomore Presley Meyer added four kills and six assists, Jessie Fredrickson had three kills and freshman libero Addison Langston contributed four digs.

“[Richmond-Burton] has a very strong offense,” G-K senior middle blocker Addison Vicary said. “But it’s not like anything we haven’t seen before. We just couldn’t play nervous. Maybe in the beginning we did, but toward the end we really started to pick it up.”

St. Edward 2, Hiawatha 0: At Kirkland, the Hawks lost 25-13, 27-25 in the Class 1A Hiawatha Regional championship match.

Boys soccer

Little 10 all-conference team: Indian Creek and Hinckley-Big Rock each had four selections to the all-conference team.

Junior goalie Alex Casanas, junior defender Joaob Orin and junior midfielder Sawyer Smith were unanimous selections for the Royals. Junior defender Luke Badal was also selected.

Senior forward Tyler Bogle was a unanimous selection for the Timberwolves, the only repeat unanimous selection in the league. Senior goalie Jacob Coulter, senior defender Cayden Gaston and sophomore defender Isaac Willis also made the team.

* Shaw Media’s Joe Aguilar contributed to this report