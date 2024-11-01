Flamingo Restaurant in DeKalb to serve expanded offerings under new ownership

DeKALB – Flamingo Restaurant, 1029 Pleasant Street, DeKalb, is looking to boost its menu offerings after city leaders decided to grant a low alcohol by volume liquor license to the establishment.

The applicant, Zendy Lopez, petitioned the city for permission to sell and serve beer and wine on the premises.

“They’re interested in expanding their range, their repertoire of tastes and offerings,” City Manager Bill Nicklas said.

As a family-owned establishment, Flamingo Restaurant is known for its tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, burritos and more.

Because the term for the license begins May 1 and ends April 30, the owner has requested that the first renewal fee of $2,547, which is due 30 days prior to the expiration of the license, be prorated to $1,273.50, since the issuance of the license will incur within the last six months of the licensing term, city documents show.

Nicklas urged the council for its support of the applicant’s request.

The City Council voted, 7-0, to award the liquor license to the owner of Flamingo Restaurant.