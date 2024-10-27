Third time’s the charm as Sycamore OKs $280K condos in Old Mill Park development

Third Ward Sycamore Alderperson Nancy Copple sits alongside 4th Ward Alderpersons Virginia Sherod and Ben Bumpus during the Oct. 21, 2024, Sycamore City Council meeting, in which a new design for the second phase of Old Mill Park was approved by city officials. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – New plans for a second phase of Old Mill Park, a 55-plus community in Sycamore, received city approval after the developer tweaked his idea multiple times to reduce the density of the proposed residential complex.

Brian Grainger, the developer, previously had received permission to build the second phase of the Old Mill Park, but this year he asked the city for permission to include more condos, including single-bedroom units, in the next phase of the development.

After his proposal and request for reconsideration were denied in August and September, Grainger returned to city meetings this month with amended plans. The new phase two of Old Mill Park includes some single-bedroom units, with a density of 5.91 units per acre, according to city documents.

The second phase of the development will sit across the street from Old Mill Park’s first phase, northeast of the intersection of Route 23 and Mount Hunger Road, and include 110 units in 21 residential buildings on 18.6 acres.

The approved development plan has six fewer condos than what Grainger proposed in August, but still contain single-bedroom units.

“The smaller plan that is approximately 1,100 [square feet] has one bedroom and an office, and it is 1½ baths,” Grainger wrote in a text message to Shaw Local News Network. “[The condo units have] large walk-in showers similar to other models we are building now.”

Grainger has said inflation means condos in the second phase of Old Mill Park will cost more than their counterparts in the first phase. He said he sought the changes to the second phase to accommodate individuals looking for smaller residences.

Grainger said he hopes condos in Old Mill Park phase two will have a starting price of about $280,000.

City officials said Grainger worked with Sycamore Community Developer John Sauter to create a proposal that was within the constraints of a medium-density residential development, which requires between three units and six units per acre, according to city code.

City Council members who voted against Grainger’s first two proposal said they did not support the initially proposed high-density floor plans. When Grainger returned to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in October with a proposal for a development with 5.91 units per acre, 0.33 units per acre fewer than what was previously denied, he was commended for his efforts.

“I appreciate that, and I’m sure the council will appreciate it too,” Planning and Zoning Commissioner Dave Finney said Oct. 14.

Seven days later, the Sycamore City Council unanimously approved the second phase of Old Mill Park.

Sycamore alderpersons discuss city’s relationship with developers, housing market

During Monday’s Sycamore City Council meeting, two alderpersons said they were at odds over how the city has handled business and housing growth in recent years.

Fourth Ward Alderperson Ben Bumpus, who voted in favor of Grainger’s previously proposed amendment to plans for the second phase of Old Mill Park, said he’s been “terribly supportive of” Grainger’s plans for Old Mill Park, including the August proposal that was considered high density, at 6.24 units per acre.

He said there’s been two themes to the feedback he’s received from the community about the City Council’s actions. The first he mentioned is the affordability of housing.

“That’s a big one, and I think this is a United States-wide challenge,” Bumpus said. “What I’m hearing more locally is affordability for both youth, and I’m speaking from personal [experience] – my kids, but also from seniors and affordability.”

Bumpus’ second point focused on whether the city’s relationship between developers, builders and businesses is a friendly one.

“My concern is that I think what’s being presented here is for, if my math is right, is for ⅓ of an acre difference,” Bumpus said. “We just made this a more challenging environment. That seems to conflict with the feedback I’m hearing. So again, very supportive, but I’m just concerned that we as a council are not welcoming to those who are looking for more affordable options, and those who are looking to invest in our community.”

Third Ward Alderperson Nancy Copple, who’s voted against Grainger’s requests, responded to Bumpus, noting that she didn’t see it the same way.

“I disagree with you because I think we are open to having businesses come and build. I know that there’s a property right across from the Jewel-[Osco] that we have looked at; someone had a plan idea, and they had affordable housing ideas, but I don’t know what their status is as of yet,” Copple said.

In September, a developer hoping to build 40 townhomes in Sycamore received an unofficial thumbs-up from city officials with his latest plans to build housing in a subdivision behind Blain’s Farm & Fleet. The City Council has not yet taken a formal vote on the housing development, however.

“We’ve got places that people can build,” Copple said. “I just really appreciate the fact that Mr. Grainger worked with Mr. Sauter [to] try to come up with what we needed in order to work for medium density, because we have low, medium and high densities for reasons.”

Bumpus said he would “agree to disagree” with Copple on the matter.