No to more condos at Old Mill Park, says Sycamore City Council

First Ward Alderpersons Alicia Cosky and Alan Bauer, as well as 2nd Ward Alderpersons Pete Paulsen and Chuck Stowe listen to Brain Grainger explain why he sought to increase the number of units in the second phase of the Old Mill Park community development during a Sycamore City Council meeting on Aug. 19, 2024. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – A developer’s request to add one-bedroom units to Old Mill Park, a 55-and-older community in Sycamore, was denied by the city this week.

The Sycamore City Council voted down a request to amend a special-use permit for the project that would have allowed the developer to increase the number of condo units available in the second phase of the project. The development would have been on the north side of Mount Hunger Road.

The Sycamore Planning and Zoning Commission had recommended that the City Council approve the request. The City Council on Monday voted 2-6.

Brian Grainger, the property’s developer, has said that the single-bedroom condos he wanted to add likely would have had a starting price at between $250,000 and $300,000.

The Sycamore City Council questioned the need for residences that don’t have two bedrooms.

First Ward Alderwoman Alicia Cosky was among those who voted against Grainger’s request.

“I’m struggling with the lack of evidence or need for these very small units that have windows on one end, and then there’s a porch in front of those windows, so how much sun will actually come through?” Cosky said. “We’re making these available to older adults who struggle – some older adults struggle with depression – and so I’m concerned about the mental health of individuals. And maybe that’s not my place as an alderperson, but going into a unit that only has windows on one wall, a very small wall, and then the rest of it – no natural light in the kitchen, no natural light in the bedroom – I have a problem with that.”

The first phase of the project, which included 48 multi-bedroom condos in 12 four-unit buildings, received city approval in 2016 and can be seen from the corner of Route 23 and Mount Hunger Road in Sycamore. Only a couple of the four dozen dwellings still are under construction, and Grainger has turned his attention to the second phase of Old Mill Park.

The second phase previously received city approval for an 84-unit development. But Grainger – arguing that there’s demand for smaller and more affordable properties in Sycamore – sought to add 32 one-bedroom units to the second phase of the development.

The changes would have increased the number of units inside 16 of the complex’s 21 buildings to six units from four. It was that increased density proposal that some city officials opposed.

Cosky asked for data proving that the smaller units are needed. Grainger said he’d be the builder polled for the study.

“If somebody were to do a study on need for what people are looking for as it relates to 55-plus, they would call me because we’re the one that is doing it,” Grainger said. “I have met with hundreds of people considering retiring here in Sycamore, and I hear their concerns. No one is concerned about density.”

Third Ward Alderman Jeff Fischer, one of the six alderpersons who voted against the amendment request, said he understands that builders want to place as many units into a property as they can. Fischer said he was concerned with the density of the project.

“Cities, communities need to have a density rule, and there’s a reason for that. ... I like your other ones, for sure, but there are other developments in Sycamore that I honestly don’t like,” Fischer said, speaking to Grainger. “The planning and zoning and the City Council really need to look at a design of a development and how that design looks and feels within the community. We’re starting to put too many things where two people can’t back out their driveway at the same time, and that’s the part, it just drives me nuts. I have a hard time with that.”

The requested amendments for the living community would have increased the complex’s unit density to 6.2 units per acre, above the medium three- to six-unit-per-acre density that the complex previously had received approval for.

Sycamore Community Development Director John Sauter wrote in an Aug. 13 letter to City Manager Michael Hall that density increase didn’t conflict with city planning, according to city documents.

“While the addition of the 32 additional units would result in a density slightly above the recommended three to six units per acre, it aligns with the goals and objectives” of the city’s comprehensive plan or city code, Sauter wrote. “[N]or would it be detrimental to neighboring residential and commercial areas.”

Third Ward Alderwoman Nancy Copple, who also voted against the request, said she worried about setting a precedent of letting developers wiggle around city rules.

“You need to have a set boundary,” Copple said.

Fourth Ward Alderwoman Virginia Sherrod said she also was concerned by the density, while fellow 4th Ward Alderman Ben Bumpus said he wasn’t as concerned.

“From my view of where the density is rising to, it does not cross that threshold that causes me concern,” said Bumpus, who voted in favor of the changes to the housing development.

Second Ward Alderman Pete Paulsen also voted to approve the amendment request, and said he didn’t have an issue with the project’s density.

Fellow 2nd Ward Alderman Chuck Stowe said he didn’t have the same view of the project.

“I’m concerned about the density. I was halfway concerned with the original, and this is upping the density. I just can’t vote for it. I’ve been on the council long enough to see some of the mistakes we’ve made in the past before we figured some stuff out, and I feel this would be taking a step back,” Stowe said.

Grainger said the second phase of the Old Mill Park development originally was approved for 4.5 units per acre but sought to change it to 6.2 units per acre because his potential customers are looking for smaller, cheaper units.

He said he regularly talks with potential buyers who say they love Sycamore but believe available units are larger than they need.

“I’ve met with a number of people that would really love to move here,” Grainger said. “But the option isn’t there for them to do this. So I think to deny them the opportunity to retire here in a retirement community like Old Mill Park just seems shortsighted.”