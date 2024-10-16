Letter: Nguyen will make outstanding DeKalb mayor

There is one of the most capable, caring, energetic women I know running for mayor of DeKalb. Linh Nguyen has the ability to organize tasks and people, learn the structure of an organization and improve upon it. She brings groups of people together to see her vision and to work to improve her work at the university and other organizations.

Linh came to this country with her family as a young adult after experiencing life under a totalitarian government. She is fervent about democracy and the value of listening to all sides in order to find workable solutions to problems.

At NIU, Linh teaches computational biochemistry. She has been on university committees advancing education and fostering professional development. As a Trustee, she oversees the financial management for ASFCME Local 1890 advocating for workers rights and assuring transparency and accountability in the organization.

She cares about DeKalb. As a member of the DeKalb County Gardens Board of Directors, she works toward sustainable practices in our food system that are vital for fostering community resilience and well-being in our community.

Linh was instrumental in reviving the nonpartisan League of Women Voters. As president, she led the group through the pains of reorganization and approval from State and National LWV. Her abilities were so noted that she was appointed to serve as Vice President of Governance for the LWV of Illinois.

She has the ability to mobilize resources for crucial causes such as the Fundraising Committee for the Illinois Women’s Institute for Leadership Training Academy. Her service on the NIU Presidential Commission on Race and Ethnicity underscores her commitment to promote diversity, equity and inclusion. She is a leader who values and champions the rights and dignity of all individuals.

Through her work on many different organizations, Linh has demonstrated outstanding leadership, initiative, and organizational skills. She has the ability to mobilize resources and people to address crucial causes and to bring others along to make effective improvements in several organizations from local, to the state.

In all of her efforts she has demonstrated a warmth and ability to listen to diverse points of view. I believe she will make an outstanding mayor for DeKalb.

Pat Vary

DeKalb