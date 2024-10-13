DeKalb County trick-or-treat hours for Halloween 2024

It’s nearly time for ghosts, ghouls, goblins and everything in between to parade in costumed-clad droves around DeKalb County neighborhoods to collect sweet treats for Halloween.
DeKalb County area communities have announced Halloween events and trick-or-treat hours set for Oct. 31. Here’s what’s happening in your neighborhood:
Trick-or-treat hours
DeKalb
4 to 7 p.m.
Sycamore
4 to 7 p.m.
Genoa
4 to 7 p.m.
Kingston
4 to 7 p.m.
Waterman
3:30 to 7 p.m.
Somonauk
4 to 7 p.m.
Hinckley
4 to 8 p.m.
Maple Park
4:30 to 7 p.m.
Other Halloween events
DeKalb Spooktacular: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29 in downtown DeKalb. Hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, Spooktacular invites families to dress in costumes and trick-or-treat at more than 20 downtown businesses. A free screening of the 2002 movie “Scooby-Doo: The Movie” will be held at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.
For information, visit members.dekalb.org.
Sycamore Downtown Trick-or-Treat: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 hosted by the city of Sycamore downtown along State Street. Attendees are invited to trick-or-treat at participating organizations and businesses. Participants are encouraged to to wear costumes.
Howl-o-ween Costume Contest: 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at Katz Dog Park, 393 W. Dresser Road, DeKalb. Hosted by the DeKalb Park District. Attendees can bring a costumed dog to the park for the park district’s annual costume contest. Prizes will be awarded for Best Owner/Pet Costume Combo, Most Spook-tacular, and Howling with Laughter. Register dogs on site between 10:30 and 11 a.m.
For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com.
Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Custom Aluminum parking lot, 312 Eureka St., Genoa hosted by the Genoa Park District. Free pre-registration is required and available through Oct. 11. Attendees should remain in their cars. Participants who do not register should arrive after 2 p.m.
For information, visit genoaparkdistrict.com.