DeKalb County trick-or-treat hours for Halloween 2024

Damian Ortega, 7, and his sister April, 5, compare their candy as they trick-or-treat on Halloween Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

It’s nearly time for ghosts, ghouls, goblins and everything in between to parade in costumed-clad droves around DeKalb County neighborhoods to collect sweet treats for Halloween.

DeKalb County area communities have announced Halloween events and trick-or-treat hours set for Oct. 31. Here’s what’s happening in your neighborhood:

Trick-or-treat hours

DeKalb

4 to 7 p.m.

Sycamore

4 to 7 p.m.

Genoa

4 to 7 p.m.

Kingston

4 to 7 p.m.

Waterman

3:30 to 7 p.m.

Somonauk

4 to 7 p.m.

Hinckley

4 to 8 p.m.

Maple Park

4:30 to 7 p.m.

Other Halloween events

DeKalb Spooktacular: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29 in downtown DeKalb. Hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, Spooktacular invites families to dress in costumes and trick-or-treat at more than 20 downtown businesses. A free screening of the 2002 movie “Scooby-Doo: The Movie” will be held at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

For information, visit members.dekalb.org.

Sycamore Downtown Trick-or-Treat: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 hosted by the city of Sycamore downtown along State Street. Attendees are invited to trick-or-treat at participating organizations and businesses. Participants are encouraged to to wear costumes.

Howl-o-ween Costume Contest: 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at Katz Dog Park, 393 W. Dresser Road, DeKalb. Hosted by the DeKalb Park District. Attendees can bring a costumed dog to the park for the park district’s annual costume contest. Prizes will be awarded for Best Owner/Pet Costume Combo, Most Spook-tacular, and Howling with Laughter. Register dogs on site between 10:30 and 11 a.m.

For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com.

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Custom Aluminum parking lot, 312 Eureka St., Genoa hosted by the Genoa Park District. Free pre-registration is required and available through Oct. 11. Attendees should remain in their cars. Participants who do not register should arrive after 2 p.m.

For information, visit genoaparkdistrict.com.

Myla Brummett (left) and her husband David dress up to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)