DeKalb woman helps people for a living: ‘She’s got this positive energy about her’

DeKALB – Helping people has been a part of Dori Delacruz’s core identity for as long as she can remember.

The DeKalb resident said once she figured out that social work rather than policing was the path for her, she went all in.

“I always did want to help people,” Delacruz said. “That was a dream to give to others. I was my mom. My mom always taught me that. My mom always said it’s just not about you. You have to show the way and pave the way for others, so that was a big part of where I want to help others.”

A little more than a year ago, Delacruz, who also works for the DeKalb School District 428, set up her own private practice for mental health services, dubbed Walk and Talk with Dori.

Delacruz is part of the DeKalb County Mental Health Board, which completed a survey of residents and their needs a few years ago.

The need for mental health services in DeKalb County was so concerning to Delacruz that she said she decided to do something about it.

“Many were ... on a waiting list for a long time to see a therapist, but also the language barrier for our Hispanic community I was just like, ‘I love to walk and talk all the time.’”

The idea behind Walk and Talk with Dori grew from there, Delacruz said.

Delacruz said she draws inspiration professionally speaking from others in her profession who she’s come to know over the years.

DeKalb resident and licensed therapist Dahlia Roman said she met Dori when she was working for the Department of Children and Family Services.

“I was pretty much the only Spanish-speaking Latina working in the DCFS office, and I needed to get resources and services for the kids that I serve,” Roman said. “She just happened to be at the time one of the only – actually I think she was at the time the very only Spanish-speaking Latina social worker at the school – so she and I shared youth that we were both working with.

“It was just a great collaboration being able to have a conversation with her. Both us see not just the language needs but the cultural needs that [were] needed and the advocacy. So it was really nice to have another Latina who is in social work being able to validate the things that I saw were happening or were needed for the kids that we were serving.”

Delacruz currently balances running private practice with working as a school social worker for DeKalb School District 428 schools. It is there she is responsible for helping students and their families with skill-based preventive work, social skills, self-regulation, and anxiety groups and anger management groups.

“We help a lot to bridge gaps between families and needs that they have to help their families out, and then a lot of meetings to help [in] collaborating with teachers and parents to make sure the kids could be successful here at school,” Delacruz said.

Delacruz said mental health is not often talked about in the Hispanic community, but people are starting make some improvement, especially among the youth.

“We’re breaking down those barriers,” Delacruz said. “Usually, they stay within the home.”

Delacruz’s speciality is working with students to address issues, such as anxiety, depression, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and emotional regulation.

Delacruz said she feels like she’s made a dent in the youth mental health crisis by making herself known in the community as a Hispanic mental health provider.

“They feel safe coming to places when you known you can break down that language barrier or you’re at school,” she said. “I think I’ve helped pave the way for it getting out. Like I said, I think a lot of us – me being Mexican – were afraid to reach out and it’s just like breaking down that barrier. That [it’s] ok to get help. So I [feel] like I’ve helped break that barrier.”

Roman said Dori has a “positive energy about her” that’s infectious.

“People gravitate to her,” Roman said. “If I were to say these things in front of her, she would shy away from it, and she would say, ‘I don’t know. That’s not ...’ But she really is that person. She’s so humble, so humble, and just has this positive energy about her.”

Delacruz touted the many services that her private practice has to offer clients, including in-person visits in her office and telehealth.

She said she hopes to open up more hours to meet with clients and is open to seeing new clients.

Her private practice accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Aetna insurance. A self-pay option is available as well.