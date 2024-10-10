Financial Fitness workshop set for Oct. 15 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a workshop for patrons to learn about student loans as part of its Financial Fitness series.

The workshop will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The free workshop is for adults.

Attendees can learn about what kind of loan questions to ask, repayment expectations, loan consolidation, servicers’ roles and loan forgiveness. The workshop will be led by Old National Bank experts. Snacks also will be served. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.