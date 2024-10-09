Historic Homes Tour volunteer session set for Oct. 19 in Sycamore

432 Somonauk St., Sycamore, is part of the 2024 DeKalb County History Center's Historic Homes Tour, set for Oct. 26, 2024, part of Sycamore Pumpkin Festival. (Photo provided by DeKalb County History Center)

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County History Center will host a volunteer information session for its annual Pumpkin Fest Historic Homes Tour.

The session will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 19 at the history center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore.

The Historic Homes Tour will visit six homes in Sycamore. Participants also can listen to stories connected to the tour’s theme. The theme of the tour is “On the Move.”

Volunteers who work a three-hour shift will receive a free tour ticket. The tour is set for Oct. 26. Tickets cost $20. For information or to buy tickets, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815-895-5762.