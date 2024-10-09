October 09, 2024
DeKalb library lists Halloween craft programs and events

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host several programs this month for patrons to create Halloween-themed crafts.

The programs will be in the library’s 309 Creative room, 309 Oak St.

The schedule includes:

  • 2 p.m. Oct. 12. Participants can paint 3D printed fantasy miniatures. Painting materials will be provided.
  • 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16. Attendees can learn how to create candles. The event is intended for adults.
  • 5 p.m. Oct. 17. Attendees will use heat transfer vinyl to cut canvas tote Halloween designs. The program is intended for teens and adults.
  • 7 p.m. Oct. 17. Participants will create Perler bead magnet Halloween decorations. Premade items and seasonal image designs will be provided. The event is intended for tweens, teens and adults.
  • 6 p.m. Oct. 21. Adults and teens can learn how to carve a digital pumpkin with Tinkercad, a 3D modeling software.
  • 10 a.m. Oct. 23. Attendees will use Sizzix Die Cutters card templates and die cuts to create a Halloween card. The program is intended for ages 10 and older.

Materials will be provided. Due to limited space, the programs are first come, first served.

For information, email techdesk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.

