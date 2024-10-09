DeKalb library lists Halloween craft programs and events

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host several programs this month for patrons to create Halloween-themed crafts.

The programs will be in the library’s 309 Creative room, 309 Oak St.

The schedule includes:

2 p.m. Oct. 12. Participants can paint 3D printed fantasy miniatures. Painting materials will be provided.

6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16. Attendees can learn how to create candles. The event is intended for adults.

5 p.m. Oct. 17. Attendees will use heat transfer vinyl to cut canvas tote Halloween designs. The program is intended for teens and adults.

7 p.m. Oct. 17. Participants will create Perler bead magnet Halloween decorations. Premade items and seasonal image designs will be provided. The event is intended for tweens, teens and adults.

6 p.m. Oct. 21. Adults and teens can learn how to carve a digital pumpkin with Tinkercad, a 3D modeling software.

10 a.m. Oct. 23. Attendees will use Sizzix Die Cutters card templates and die cuts to create a Halloween card. The program is intended for ages 10 and older.

Materials will be provided. Due to limited space, the programs are first come, first served.

For information, email techdesk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.