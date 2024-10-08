Sycamore’s Gavin Sedevie qualifies for state golf tournament: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Oct. 7

Boys golf

Class 2A Kaneland Sectional: At Hughes Creek, Sycamore’s Gavin Sedevie shot a 79 to earn a trip to the Class 2A State Championship next week.

Sedevie earned 15th and was the final individual qualifier for state. Kaneland freshman Dylan Pjesky shot an 82 to finish 27th, while Sycamore senior Landon Taylor shot an 83. Jack Frey posted an 87 for Kaneland and Colton McDowell shot an 88 for Genoa-Kingston.

Class 3A Oswego Sectional: At Blackberry Oaks, Jonah Keck shot an 83 for DeKalb, ending his season seven strokes away from qualifying for the state tournament.

Class 1A Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Sectional: At Turtle Run, Max Hintzshe fired off a 96 for Hinckley-Big Rock, 13 strokes off the score needed to qualify for state as an individual.

Girls golf

Class 2A Boylan Catholic Sectional: At Homestead Golf Course, Kaneland teammates Emma Kunstman and Kailey Kunstman each shot a 97 for the Knights, 13 strokes off a qualifying score for state.

Class 1A Byron Regional: At Praire View, none of the three Genoa-Kingston golfers were able to advance to state.

Madelynn Swanson shot a 112, Mikayla Bass shot a 113 and Ava Smith a 120 for the Cogs. Swanson was 22 shots behind the final qualifying score.

Volleyball

Hiawatha 2, LaMoille 0: At Newark, the No. 7 Hawks advanced to the quarterfinals of the Little 10 Conference tournament with a 25-21, 25-19 win.

Hiawatha will face No 2 Serena at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Boys soccer

IC 5, Earlville 1: At Waterman, the No. 3 Timberwolves opened the Little 10 Conference Tournament with a win.

Parer Murry and Tyler Bogle each scored in the first 8 minutes for the Timberwolves. Jason Brewer scored the final three for IC.

IC will face No. 7 DePue in a 7 p.m. semifinal at Hinckley-Big Rock.

DePue 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: At Hinckley, the Little Giants scored two goals in the final 4 minutes to upset the No. 2 Royals.