Johnson: Join us at 4th annual Fall Crawl in Genoa

As we are waiting for the leaves to begin to change, the cooler weather has finally hit and we at the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce are thankful for the change in temperature. We have a lot to celebrate and we are continuing to promote our members in unique ways as well as continue one of our local favorite events!

The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce also recently celebrated a big milestone: More than 200 businesses are investing with us and allowing us to promote, advocate and market them and their business.

Together we are “Moving Forward with a Purpose,” as well as providing area businesses with the tools and strategies for success. We offer networking, promoting and training opportunities to all of our members as well as community connections. With approximately 94 businesses located within our city limits, we are thrilled that we are able to extend our reach to outlying areas to give our residents the services and support they need while promoting the businesses in a larger radius.

If you would like to join our growing list of satisfied business members, take a look at our different tiered business investment opportunities on our website at www.genoaareachamber.com. You can also contact Krissy or Emily to set up an in person or phone meeting today at info@genoaareachamber.com or by calling 815-784-2212.

And here’s a look at what’s happening this fall in Genoa:

Annual Fall Crawl

Organizers and Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce staff set up at the October 2023 Fall Crawl booth in Genoa where participants received their drinking glass. (Photo provided by Krissy Johnson)

Excitement is building as preparations have already begun for our fan favorite Annual Fall Crawl Oct. 19! Walk through town, stop at local restaurants and taverns and sample some delicious autumn drinks that are perfect to pair with the season!

This year we are bringing back the sought after T-shirts that everyone has been asking us about. We also will offer some new and unexpected things to our growing number of participants. The Fall Crawl has proven to be a popular event bringing hundreds of people to town.

The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event with Premier Cheer’s Sponsor Metronet. Participating establishments include The Genoa Veterans Club, Redwoods Sports Bar & Grill, Hills Tap, Cruisin Genoa, Prairie State Winery, Minnihan’s Irish Pub, Main Street Bar & Grill and LB Liquors/Mad Dogs. All registrants receive a 16 oz pour, logoed shatterproof cup, 10 sample tickets to try the fall drinks that will be offered at the participating stops and one full drink ticket to grab a full drink of their favorite sample. They will also be given a snack bag with treats from Sweet DeLights & Keep it Poppin. All of that along with a great time!

Everyone who preregisters before Oct. 11 will receive a “Swag Bag” when they pick up their cup and tickets. The swag bag will include everything all registrants receive as well as extra goodies such as a lanyard to hold the tickets and a few extra surprise treats.

We also have business that have helped make this year extra special this year!

Along with the Premier Cheers sponsor Metronet, we have the full-size drink sponsor, Kunes Auto Group of Sycamore, our snack bag sponsors Re/Max Classic Tammy Engel and Amy Smith-Heine and Country Financial David Gingrich and Chris Patterson. The new cups have been sponsored by Sycamore Precision Machine and Hurley and Volk Orthodontics. We couldn’t what we do without the consistent support of our amazing City of Genoa, the city’s Public Works Department and the Genoa Police Department. If you would like to join us for our 4th annual Fall Crawl you can register at www.genoaareachamber.chambermaster.com.

Celebrating Genoa, our businesses and community members is what makes our small town so amazing. I am proud to be part of an area that continues to invest in and support each other and all of DeKalb County. Be sure to support our small businesses when you begin to shop for the holidays. A list of all of our chamber members can be found on our website Genoaareachamber.com We can’t wait to see you out Exploring Genoa, and remember to SHOP LOCAL!