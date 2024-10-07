October 07, 2024
Person struck by train in DeKalb, suffers severe injuries

DeKalb police investigating pedestrian vs. train crash

By Megann Horstead
Train crossing at North Third Street in downtown DeKalb shown here Monday, Nov. 20. 2023. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – A person suffered severe injuries Sunday night after they were struck by a passing train in DeKalb.

DeKalb police are investigating the incident, DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd Monday.

Authorities responded at 7:42 p.m. Sunday to the 1500 block of State Street in DeKalb for a report that a person was seen lying between the train tracks.

Byrd said police received a call from train company staff informing them of the crash. Byrd did not identify the injured.

Authorities said the person was airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.

Byrd said as of Monday, no witnesses have provided information to the police regarding the pedestrian vs. train crash.

This is a developing story which could be updated.

