Person struck by train in DeKalb, suffers severe injuries

DeKALB – A person suffered severe injuries Sunday night after they were struck by a passing train in DeKalb.
DeKalb police are investigating the incident, DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd Monday.
Authorities responded at 7:42 p.m. Sunday to the 1500 block of State Street in DeKalb for a report that a person was seen lying between the train tracks.
Byrd said police received a call from train company staff informing them of the crash. Byrd did not identify the injured.
Authorities said the person was airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
Byrd said as of Monday, no witnesses have provided information to the police regarding the pedestrian vs. train crash.
This is a developing story which could be updated.