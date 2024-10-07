Person struck by train in DeKalb, suffers severe injuries

Train crossing at North Third Street in downtown DeKalb shown here Monday, Nov. 20. 2023. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – A person suffered severe injuries Sunday night after they were struck by a passing train in DeKalb.

DeKalb police are investigating the incident, DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd Monday.

Authorities responded at 7:42 p.m. Sunday to the 1500 block of State Street in DeKalb for a report that a person was seen lying between the train tracks.

Byrd said police received a call from train company staff informing them of the crash. Byrd did not identify the injured.

Authorities said the person was airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.

Byrd said as of Monday, no witnesses have provided information to the police regarding the pedestrian vs. train crash.

This is a developing story which could be updated.