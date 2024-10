DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes speaks Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, during the DeKalb Veterans Memorial Mural dedication. The mural, which is is a re-creation of a painting by Mary Gallagher Stout titled “What These Boots Have Seen,” is on the rear wall of the Plaza DeKalb building overlooking Van Buer Plaza. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Women’s Club will hold its first program of the year featuring city of DeKalb mayor Cohen Barnes.

The program will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acres Drive, DeKalb.

Barnes will provide an overview of the city of DeKalb.

The DeKalb Women’s Club has provided scholarships and supported international projects and the community since 1896.

For information, email dekalbwomensclub@gmail.com.