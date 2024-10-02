McClaughlin: Embrace fall festivities in DeKalb County this October

October has arrived, and DeKalb County is bursting with autumn delights to satisfy your fall cravings. From harvest festivals and homecoming celebrations to spooky contests and pumpkin parades, there’s something for everyone this month.

Harvest Fest & A Cappella: Start your October in Genoa with their annual Harvest Festival on Saturday. Journey down Illinois Route 72 to find a delightful array of activities, including inflatables, rides, and a petting zoo. For the shoppers among you, OpenDoor Coffee’s Fall Makers Mart offers unique, locally made treasures. As the day turns to evening, head over to Whiskey Acres for a musical treat. Indiana State’s men’s and women’s a cappella groups will serenade you with pop hits and selections from the Pitch Perfect movies, providing a perfect soundtrack to a crisp fall night.

NIU Homecoming Extravaganza: The festivities continue with NIU’s h omecoming celebrations beginning the week of Oct. 14. What’s fall without some football? On Oct. 17 head downtown DeKalb to celebrate with a car show, the spirited March of the Huskies, a kids’ zone, and even ziplining throughout the street. The Huskies will face Toledo on Oct. 19, with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

Halloween Spirit in Full Swing: DeKalb Park District’s events are perfect for getting into the spooky spirit. Plan your perfect route throughout DeKalb, admiring all the scary, creative, and interactive homes; Winners are announced Oct. 17 and people’s choice voting runs through Oct. 24. Don’t miss the Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest on Oct. 19 at Katz Park, free to enter and prizes awarded for a number of themes. Hinckley’s Fall Festival, also on Oct. 19, provides fall atmosphere, food trucks and live music.

Sycamore Pumpkin Festival: The annual Pumpkin Festival in Sycamore is a must-see, starting on Oct. 23 with the cake-kickoff. The courthouse lawn will be decorated with artistically carved and painted pumpkins. The festival features a carnival, food vendors, Historic Homes tour, pie eating contest and the anticipated 10K and 1-mile Pumpkin Run on Sunday morning. The festivities culminate with the lively 90-minute Pumpkin Festival Parade. The event is estimated to bring out 20,000 people, visitors from all over.

With a calendar packed full of fantastic events, DeKalb County is the place to be this October. Whether you’re looking for family fun, music, sports, or seasonal celebrations, you’ll find it here. For more information and a full list of events, visit www.experiencedekalbcounty.com .