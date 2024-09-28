Here’s what’s happening at Kishwaukee Valley Art League in October

(Left to right); Flower watercolor artwork created by artist Daniel Danielson and landscape art piece by KVAL artist Sharon Saponari (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several events and programs in October at Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

The league’s next general meeting is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 3. The meeting includes a watercolors demonstration by watercolor artist and teacher Daniel Danielson.

“My greatest achievement is whenever I get a chance to help a beginner to discover the fascinating medium of watercolor. Art is meant to be shared,” Danielson said in a news release.

The League will participate in the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce “Witches Night Out” event from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 10 in downtown Sycamore.

The Second Saturday series will go from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 14. The free series will be hosted by KVAL artist Rick Borret. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own art supplies. The class’s theme is “My Favorite Color.”

The gallery’s next art rotation will begin Oct. 14. The artwork is available through mid-January.

The league’s Business After Hours event is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17. KVAL members and patrons and Sycamore Chamber of Commerce members can meet KVAL artists and view art pieces. Refreshments will be provided.

The Gallery on State will be open during the 63rd annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Oct. 26 and 27. Patrons can watch KVAL artists create artwork. KVAL also will enter the festival’s float parade. The float’s theme is “Pumpkins Around the World.”

The KVAL “Young Picasso’s” art program runs through Oct. 31 at the gallery. Participants can color fall and Halloween-themed art. Art supplies and drawing sheet will be provided. Children ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

The featured artist of the month at Gallery on State for October is Sharon Saponari. Saponari is a Rock River Valley Painters Guild and The Next Picture Show member. Her work will be on display in the gallery’s east window and adjoining wall.

“Painting is my happy place. I spend hours in my studio or outdoors with my easel, sliding pigmented medium across canvas or boards” Saponari said in the release.