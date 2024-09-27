DeKalb’s Jonah Keck takes fifth at DVC boys golf tournament: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Sept. 26

Boys golf

DuPage Valley Tournament: At Blackberry Oaks, DeKalb tied Metea Valley for fifth place with a 336, and the Barbs’ Jonah Keck finished fifth with a 74.

“This means a lot,” said Keck, a senior. “I’ve put in a lot of work all four years, and this year was definitely special. I kept it simple today and it turned out well.”

Barbs teammate Sean Kolkebeck, a senior playing his first year of high school golf who shot a 95, said he really appreciated the atmosphere at Blackberry Oaks, and the course itself.

“It was a lot of fun being out here with my teammates,” he said. “This is a beautiful course, but it has very tight fairways and you have to work on your accuracy. This course can make or break a golfer.”

Big Northern Conference tournament: At Timber Pointe, the Cogs took seventh with a 374 team score.

Harrison Zorica shot an 88 to lead the Cogs.

Boys soccer

Genoa-Kingston 5, Stillman Valley 0: At Genoa, Jaime Serna recorded the shutout for the Cogs.

Adrian Delgado had a hat trick. Ayden Hernandez and Brandon Walcott also scored, while Adrian Leon had two assists.

DeKalb 4, Harlem 3: At DeKalb, the Barbs raced out to a 4-0 win in the victory.

Mauricio Jasson scored the final two goals for DeKalb (3-9-0). Edwin Cortina and Joaquin Medina-Benitez also scored.

Prep volleyball

Waubonsie 2, DeKalb 0: At Aurora, the Barbs fell 25-19, 25-20.

Maddi Hollar had six assists and two digs, while Jaden Longeville had seven assists and two digs.

Indian Creek 2, Leland 0: At Leland, Mia Riffell had seven aces and 13 digs to lead the Timberwolves to the 25-18, 25-21 win.

Allie Petersen had nine digs and five kills, while Izzy Turner had four kills, four digs and 14 assists.

Somonauk 2, Hiawatha 1: At Somonauk, the Hawks fell 25-23, 19-25, 25-20.

Genoa-Kingston 2, Rock Fall 1: At Rock Falls, Mia Wise has 15 kills in the 25-14, 16-25, 25-23 win.

Brooklyn Ristau had four aces, Addy Langton provided seven digs and Presley Meyer dished out 21 assists.

JUCO Volleyball

Black Hawk 3, Kishwaukee 0: The Kougars fell 25-20, 25-17, 25-15.

- Bill Esbrook contributed to this report.