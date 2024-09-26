Kaneland girls tie for first at Ottawa Invite: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Sept. 25

Girls golf

Ottawa Invitational: At Deer Park Country Club, Kaneland and La Salle-Peru tied with a 356 to share the title, two strokes ahead of runner-up Coal City.

Sycamore was fifth with a 483.

Kailey Kunstman was third for the Knights with an 84, one of four Knights in the top 10. Addison Braverman (sixth, 87), Addison Runestad (eighth, 91) and Emma Kunstman (ninth, 94) were the other three top-10 finishers for Kaneland.

Meadow Lee led Sycamore with a 107 to take 17th.

Big Northern Conference tournament: At Timber Pointe, Genoa-Kingston finished fifth with a 448.

Ava Smith led the Cogs with a 109 to take 19th, and Mikayla Bass added a 111 for 21st.

Boys soccer

Kaneland 8, La Salle-Peru 0: At Maple Park, the Knights picked up the Interstate 8 victory.

Boys cross country

Byron invite: At Byron Forest Preserve, DeKalb was second in a five-team field with 44 points, 10 points behind the hosts and champs.

Nathan Tumminaro took seventh for the Barbs in 16:49, the top-finishing senior in the race.

Girls cross country

Byron invite: At Byron Forest Preserve, DeKalb was second with 46 points, nine behind the hosts and champs.

Brenda Aquino was fourth for the Barbs in 20:02, five seconds ahead of teammate Maret Siblik in sixth.