Evan Nosek takes second at Eddington, DeKalb wins at Streamwood: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Sept. 21

Boys cross country

Larry Eddington Invitational: At Maple Park, Kaneland’s Evan Nosek was second in 14:38.3 to help the Knights take third with 111 points in the 20-team meet won by Dixon with 66 points.

Freshman Carson Kaiser was sixth for the Knights in 15:10.1. Corey Goff led Sycamore with a 25th-place finish 15:47.8, helping the Spartans take 11th. DeKalb did not field a full team and Nathan Tumminaro led the Barbs in 59th place in 16:42.9.

Girls cross country

Larry Eddington Invitational: At Maple Park, Alex Schwantes took 10th to help DeKalb take 12th in the 20-team field.

Schwantes finished in 18:27.7. Kaneland was 16th, led by Danielle Bower’s 18:57.6, good for 23rd. Sycamore was 17th, led by Layla Janich’s 18th-place finish in 18:38.9.

Volleyball

The DeKalb volleyball team celebrates its first place finish at the Streamwood Invitational on Saturday, September 21, 2024. (Photo Provided by Keith Foster)

Streamwood Invitational: At Streamwood, DeKalb took first to improve to 8-3 on the year.

Adi Galiojovich had 18 kills and 12 aces in the five matches. JoJo Grant had 19 kills, Ella Russell had 16 aces and Maddi Hollar had 40 assists, eight kills and nine aces.

DeKalb beat Aurora East 25-13, 25-15; Libertyville 27-26, 16-25, 15-12; Streamwood 25-13, 25-16; Westinghouse 25-18, 26-25, 15-9 and Lake Forest 25-10, 25-7.

Genoa-Kingston’s Annabelle Peters, left, and Keiragan Gleissner block against Marian Central in varsity volleyball tournament action on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at Hampshire High School in Hampshire. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Hampshire tournament: At Hampshire, the Cogs took third in the tournament.

G-K started the day with wins against Marian Central (25-8, 21-25, 15-11) and Bartlett (25-19, 25-20) but then lost to Burlington Central (25-10, 25-17) and Hampshire (25-9, 25-14). They topped South Elgin 25-21, 25-23 to finish third.

Boys golf

Pretzel Invitational: At Freeport, DeKalb was third with a 338, six strokes behind champion Boylan.

Jonah Keck led the Barbs with a 78, tied for the lowest score but third after the playoff. Tyler Brackemyer was fifth with an 81 for the Barbs and Aidan Lange was in a tie for eighth with an 84.

Fran Noyes Invite: At Swan Hills, the Cogs took ninth in their own 17-team tournament.

G-K finished with 92 points in the tournament, which used Stableford scoring. Rockford Lutheran won with 168 points.

Colton McDowell finished with 22 points, taking 32nd place for the Cogs.

Girls golf

La Salle-Peru Scramble: The Cogs finished 1-under with the group of Ava Smith, Hope Hargrave and Jordan Hargrave. The group of Mikayla Bass, Payton Bass and Maddie Swanson shot a 2-over.