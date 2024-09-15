Kaneland’s Evan Nosek wins in Peoria: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Sept. 14

Boys cross country

First to the Finish: At Detweiller Park in Peoria, DeKalb’s Jacob Barraza was eighth in Class 3A while Kaneland’s Evan Nosek won the 2A race.

Barraza finished in 14:54.10 as DeKalb was 37th in the 45-team 3A field.

In the 2A race, Nosek finished in 14:52.3, 3.5 seconds ahead of runner-up Cuyler Swanson of Morris. Freshman Carson Kaiser was 14th for the Knights in 15:23.6, helping the Knights take sixth in the 66-team field with 294 points.

Sycamore was 23rd with 644 points, paced by Corey Goff’s 58th place showing in 16:13.

In the 1A race, Caden Hageman finished in 17:01.2 to take 83rd, although the Royals did not field a full team.

Gabriel Pena led Genoa-Kingston in 122nd place in 17:25.1, helping the Cogs to finish 45th out of 52 teams.

Girls cross country

First to the Finish: At Detweiller Park in Peoria, Alex Schwantes took 41st in 19:12.70, helping DeKalb finish 24th out of 37 teams in the 3A field.

In the 2A race, Layla Janisch was 67th in 20:01.4 to lead Sycamore to 39th place out of 56 teams.

In 1A, Gracie Zapatka was 97th in 20:48, helping Genoa-Kingston take 23rd out of 40 teams. Zeta Fay led Hinckley-Big Rock in 143rd place, finishing in 21:49. The Royals did not compete with a full team.

Boys soccer

Sycamore 4, Batavia 2: At Batavia, Jameson Carl had two goals as the Spartans improved to 5-4 on the year.

Aiden Sears scored twice while Gavin Crouch had an assist.

Genoa-Kingston 2, Indian Creek 0: At Genoa, Adrian Leon and Ayden Hernandez scored goals for the Cogs.

Jaime Serna earned the shutout while Hernandez and Josue Leon notched assists.

Hinckley-Big Rock 5, Stillman Valley 3: At Stillman Valley, Sawyer Smith posted three goals and assisted on two more to help the Royals (5-3-2) to the win.

Austin Kennedy and Lofton Atkins also scored, and Austin Roop and Kennedy had assists. Alex Casanas had seven saves, while Jacob Orin and Colten Sargent anchored the Royals defense.

Girls golf

Stillman Valley invite: At Prairie View, the Cogs finished sixth in the nine-team field, paced by Mikayla Bass’ 109.

Volleyball

Sandwich invite: At Sandwich, after going 2-1 in pool play, the Timberwolves took fourth place in the tournament.

Indian Creek lost the third-place match to Sandwich 25-22, 25-23, 15-10. The Timberwolves dropped a semifinal 25-18, 25-22 to Flanagan-Cornell.

In pool play games, the Timberwolves (7-6-2) beat Plano 21-25, 25-15, 15-11 and Parkview Christian 25-22, 25-5. They lost 25-16, 25-13 to Seneca.

Izzy Turner was all-tournament, finishing with 69 assists, 49 digs, 18 kills and three blocks. Allie Peterson had 35 kills, 19 digs, seven aces and six blocks. Makayla Bateman had 15 kills, nine digs, three aces and four blocks. Mia Riffell had 63 digs.

Byron tourney: At Byron, the Cogs were 3-2 to take sixth.

Genoa-Kingston recorded wins against Belvidere (25-19, 16-25, 15-12), Ottawa (25-22, 25-23) and Rochelle (25-23, 20-25, 15-9) while losing to Eastland (25-23, 25-18) and Stillman Valley (25-14, 25-23).