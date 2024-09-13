Sycamore music students awarded scholarships

Sycamore High School sign in Sycamore on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Music Boosters recently awarded 36 scholarships to music students.

The $11,630 scholarships were presented to students attending college and summer music camps at regional schools.

The Sycamore Music Boosters awarded $1,000 scholarships to Makena Ndicu, Stephanie Kim and Layla Musich. The scholarships will support the students college education. Drum major clinic scholarships also were presented to Alise Goodman and Emma Weimer.

High school summer camp scholarship recipients included Teagan Hagemeyer, Aubrey Hulseberg, Delaney Baylor, Payton Kalweit, Amelia Weingarz, Alise Goodman, Sarah Melnick, Marlie Colness, Evan Tonaki and Jeremiah Stagg. The middle school recipients were Nadia Porcayo, Mallory Tallacksen, Rosemary McConkie, Silas Ruckoldt, Ellie Lawless, Mia Tonaki, Dominick Alsing, Fiona Arnold-Mantz, Claire Hua, Genevieve Hendricks, Quentin Coleman, Megan McCollum, Makenzie Morefield, Alyssa Klein, Dominic Biundo, Tommy Weimer, Connor Hogan, Troy Weydert, Max Mangini, Jack Mangini and Lola Boksa.

The Sycamore Music Boosters supports students in kindergarten through 12 music programs offered within Sycamore School District 427.

For information, visit sycamoremusicboosters.com or the booster’s social media pages.