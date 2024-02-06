Man allegedly threatens to blow up Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, arrested for harassment

Terrell L. Delaney, 30, of Chicago, is charged with stalking, domestic battery, theft, criminal trespass to a residence, criminal trespass to land and endangering the life of a child, according to DeKalb County court records. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – A Chicago man has been charged after a slew of reported incidents where police alleged he repeatedly harassed a DeKalb woman and her children and threatened to blow up Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, court records show.

Terrell L. Delaney, 30, of Chicago is charged with stalking, domestic battery, theft, criminal trespass to a residence, criminal trespass to land and endangering the life of a child, according to DeKalb County court records. Delaney was arrested by DeKalb police Sunday. His charges were filed in court Monday, stemming from multiple incidents where DeKalb police were called between Jan. 20 and Sunday.

Delaney’s actions allegedly showed a pattern of threatening behavior targeted at a DeKalb woman that escalated over the course of five days, DeKalb police wrote in documents filed Monday in DeKalb County court.

The woman “recently expressed fears that she fears for her safety due to Terrell’s escalating actions,” DeKalb police wrote in an incident report filed filed in court.

On Jan. 30, DeKalb police responded to reports of Delaney allegedly trespassing at Kishwaukee Hospital, the woman’s place of employment. Delaney allegedly “threatened to blow up the hospital and harm employees,” DeKalb police wrote in court records.

Later that same day, DeKalb police responded to a call from the woman’s home after Delaney showed up and allegedly threatened her. On Jan. 31, DeKalb police responded for a third time to the woman’s home after Delaney allegedly returned and had a confrontation with a child. Police came back to the woman’s home twice more, both on Friday, in response to 911 calls made that alleged Delaney again threatened children.

Delaney was ordered to be detained at the DeKalb County Jail without release Monday, records show. Prosecutors with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a motion to detain Terrell without pretrial release, which was granted by a DeKalb County judge.