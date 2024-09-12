Prosecutors add DUI charge to ex-cop in 2023 DeKalb fatal crash

Shaw Local file – James Corralejo, (left) of DeKalb, and his attorney Gary Johnson listen to arguments by lead prosecutor Scott Schwertley Monday, April 29, 2024, during a hearing on his case at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore. Corralejo is charged with reckless homicide and DUI causing death in the fatal crash Nov. 5, 2023, that killed DeKalb woman Graciela Reza Contreras, 59. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – Prosectors have added another DUI charge against James Corralejo, an ex-cop who lives in DeKalb charged with driving drunk and causing a 2023 crash that killed DeKalb grandmother Graciela Reza Contreras, court records show.

Corralejo, 25, again pleaded not guilty Aug. 21 to a new charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, according to DeKalb County court records.

Lead prosecutor Scott Schwertley of the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office said the new charge was filed after prosecutors received new test results back from the Illinois State Police crime laboratory. The results showed Corralejo’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was above the legal amount of 0.08, prosecutors alleged.

Corralejo was arraigned on the new charge Aug. 21 in front of Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery.

He’s also charged with DUI causing death in the Nov. 5, 2023, crash that killed Reza Contreras, 59, when she was a block from her home returning after celebrating her grandson’s sixth birthday party. Loved ones have remembered Reza Contreras as devoted to her family. She worked at Portillo’s in Sycamore for more than two decades, loved to bake and cook for her family, and was originally from Durango, Mexico.

Corralejo previously pleaded not guilty in December 2023 to aggravated DUI, reckless homicide and DUI. Police allege in court records, however, that Corralejo admitted to drinking the night of the crash, and that tests show his BAC at the time was nearly twice the legal limit. If convicted of both reckless homicide, a Class 3 felony, and aggravated DUI, he could be sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Corralejo has been out of police custody since his arrest. Montgomery revoked his driver’s license in May, however, after prosecutors successfully argued the former cop had tampered with an ankle monitor he was ordered to wear that monitored his alcohol consumption. He is prohibited from consuming alcohol of any kind pending trial.

During an April hearing, Corralejo testified in front of Montgomery and denied drinking alcohol while under court supervision. He said instead the device registered alcohol use because he had applied cream to alleviate a rash he suffered while wearing the ankle bracelet, which has nickel in it. He was outfitted instead with a wrist bracelet.

The former police officer, represented by defense attorney Gary Johnson, was off duty at the time of the crash, DeKalb police said. Corralejo no longer works for the Village of South Holland, a Chicago suburb.

Corralejo previously testified he now works at Sunrun in downtown DeKalb and lives with his parents, also in DeKalb.

Corralejo is next expected to appear for a status hearing at 9 a.n. Oct. 2. No trial date has yet been set.

Reza Contreras’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Corralejo on Feb. 8, court records show. That civil case remains pending in front of Chief Judge Bradley Waller, with a next date of 9 a.m. Oct. 15.