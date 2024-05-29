Judge revokes driver’s license for ex-cop charged in DUI fatal crash in DeKalb

Former police officer James M. Corralejo, 25, of DeKalb, (left), reaches for his driver's license next to his defense attorney Camic Johnson (right) at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery ordered Corralejo's license revoked, ruling he violated the conditions of his pretrial release when he used skin ointment with alcohol in it while he wore an ankle bracelet in March and April 2024. Corralejo is free on release pending DUI charges in the fatal Nov. 5, 2023, crash that killed DeKalb woman Graciela Reza Contreras. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – A DeKalb County judge revoked the driver’s license of an ex-police officer from DeKalb Wednesday, ruling the man accused of driving drunk and causing a November crash which killed a woman violated the terms of his pretrial release.

Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery did not order James M. Corralejo, 25, be taken into custody, however.

Instead, the judge verbally admonished him and said he’d only get one warning. Montgomery’s ruling was made a month after prosecutors alleged Corralejo, who formerly worked as a police officer in the south suburb Village of Holland, had violated his release conditions when an ankle bracelet he wore detected alcohol six times in March and April.

Corralejo denied allegations that he consumed alcohol when he took the witness stand April 29.

He’s charged with DUI causing death in the Nov. 5, 2023, crash that killed DeKalb grandmother and mother Graciela Reza Contreras, 59, when she was a block from her home.

Corralejo previously pleaded not guilty in December 2023 to aggravated DUI, reckless homicide and DUI. Police allege in court records, however, that Corralejo admitted to drinking the night of the crash. If convicted of both reckless homicide, a Class 3 felony, and aggravated DUI, he could be sentenced to 14 years in prison.

“This is your one and probably only verbal admonishment that you will receive. Another, I would consider that the lowest possible sanction that you can receive and I have now given you that sanction. The likelihood of you getting another verbal sanction is remote,” Montgomery said. “That being said, in the court’s opinion willful actions require some sort of response more than just the court wagging its finger at you and saying ‘Don’t do it again.’”

Montgomery ordered Corralejo to surrender his driver’s license to the court clerk during the hearing, prohibiting him from operating a motor vehicle. Corralejo previously testified he works at Sunrun in downtown DeKalb and lives with his parents, also in DeKalb.

James Corralejo, of DeKalb, testifies in Judge Philip Montgomery’s courtroom in this Shaw Local file photo on Monday, April 29, 2024, during a hearing on his case at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore. Prosecutors alleged Corralejo, on release pending charges that he drove drunk and caused a Nov. 5, 2023, crash that killed DeKalb woman Graciela Reza Contreras, 59, tampered with his ankle monitor after it detected alcohol six times in March and April. (Mark Busch)

Prosecutors successfully proved Corralejo tampered with his device knowing it would violate his release conditions, and used an ointment that included alcohol also in direct violation, Montgomery said.

Possible sanctions ranged from written or verbal admonishment, jail up to 30 days or modification of his release.

Montgomery ruled the former law enforcement officer knowingly tampered with his SCRAM device – used to monitor alcohol levels – in direct violation of his release which prohibits him from consuming alcohol in any way.

Corralejo previously told the court he used Aspercreme, iodine and tape on his ankle due to a rash he’d received from wearing the device, which contains nickel, earlier this spring. He said he didn’t tell his lawyer, defense attorney Camic Johnson, because he feared if he couldn’t wear the device he would be placed in police custody pending trial.

Since the April testimony, Corralejo has been wearing instead a monitoring device on his wrist. It appeared on his left wrist Wednesday as he sat in court wearing khaki pants and a black collared shirt.

Since he was outfitted with the wrist device, authorities have received no alerts that would suggest alcohol was detected or consumed by Corralejo, Montgomery said.

As he handed over his license to the court clerk Wednesday, Corralejo was told he can’t get behind the wheel of a vehicle as he awaits proceedings. He nodded when Montgomery asked if he understood his ruling.

Lead prosecutor Scott Schwertley told Montgomery Wednesday the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office intends to file another charge against Corralejo based on evidence recently released through lab test results. The new charge will go before a grand jury and Corralejo will be arraigned again, Schwertley said.

Corralejo’s next hearing is set for 10 a.m. July 10.