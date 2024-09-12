September 12, 2024
DCCG lists September Grow Mobile food pantry dates

By Shaw Local News Network

The DeKalb County Community Gardens' Grow Mobile visits low-income and food-desert areas throughout the county. (Photo provided)

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Gardens released a list of September locations for the Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary.

The DCCG is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.

To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.

Grow Mobile remaining dates in September:

  • 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.
  • 3:30 to 5 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Malta Historical and Genealogical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta.
  • 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich.
  • 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 26 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.
