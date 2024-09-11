DeKalb proclaims Sept. 7 NIU Football Day after Huskies’ historic defeat of Notre Dame

DeKalb city officials and NIU leaders commemorate the university's football program on a historic victory over Notre Dame during the City Council's Sept. 9, 2024 meeting. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb has declared Sept. 7 as NIU Football Day after Mayor Cohen Barnes issued a proclamation this week in support following a historic win by the NIU Huskies over Notre Dame.

The Huskies bested the No. 5-ranked Fighting Irish 16-14 on Saturday in South Bend, Indiana, an upset that has now ranked NIU football in The Associated Press top 25 for the first time since 2013.

Barnes, who is an alum of Northern Illinois University, and the DeKalb City Council issued congratulations Monday along with a proclamation that was accepted by multiple NIU officials. Barnes said he’s big on commemorating “momentous” events.

“I’m a big believer when things like that happen, it’s time to take pause – everyone, not just Northern Illinois University, not just the football team – [to] recognize what an amazing thing transpired,” Barnes said.

NIU officials on hand to accept the proclamation included Sean Frazier, vice president and director of athletics and recreation; Matt Streb, chief strategy officer; John Cheney, executive associate athletic director for operations; and Doug Rose, the husband of NIU President Lisa Freeman.

“The Huskie win was the 19th boneyard win in school history. Boneyard wins are victories over power conference, ranked teams and notable independents,” Barnes read from the proclamation.

The Huskies are expected to return to action Sept. 21 when Buffalo comes to Huskie Stadium.

Frazier said he’s humbled by the attention that the victory has brought to both NIU and DeKalb.

“I love this community,” he said. “I always talk about DeKalb as being the epicenter of what things could be and will be. I’m really excited about just the overall atmosphere that this is bringing.”