NIU football ranked in AP top 25 for first time since 2013 after Notre Dame upset

Members of the NIU football team celebrate after beating Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Notre Dame Stadium. (Scott Anderson)

After making national headlines in defeating No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday, the Northern Illinois football team is ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since 2013.

The Huskies are ranked No. 25 in the country after Saturday’s win against the Fighting Irish. NIU is the first team from non-Power Four conference to be ranked this season.

Notre Dame fell to No. 18. The Huskies are one spot ahead of the University of Illinois, who was the top school also receiving votes in the poll.

The full AP Top 25: