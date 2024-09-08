September 08, 2024
NIU football ranked in AP top 25 for first time since 2013 after Notre Dame upset

Members of the NIU football team celebrate after beating Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Members of the NIU football team celebrate after beating Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Notre Dame Stadium. (Scott Anderson)

After making national headlines in defeating No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday, the Northern Illinois football team is ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since 2013.

The Huskies are ranked No. 25 in the country after Saturday’s win against the Fighting Irish. NIU is the first team from non-Power Four conference to be ranked this season.

Notre Dame fell to No. 18. The Huskies are one spot ahead of the University of Illinois, who was the top school also receiving votes in the poll.

The full AP Top 25:

Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (54) 2-0 1566 1
2. Texas (4) 2-0 1492 3
3. Ohio St. (5) 2-0 1476 2
4. Alabama 2-0 1331 4
5. Mississippi 2-0 1323 6
6. Missouri 2-0 1125 9
7. Tennessee 2-0 1107 14
8. Penn St. 2-0 1090 8
9. Oregon 2-0 1077 7
10. Miami 2-0 1073 12
11. Southern Cal 2-0 1022 13
12. Utah 2-0 1010 11
13. Oklahoma St. 2-0 734 16
14. Kansas St. 2-0 702 17
15. Oklahoma 2-0 672 15
16. LSU 1-1 521 18
17. Michigan 1-1 503 10
18. Notre Dame 1-1 427 5
19. Louisville 2-0 383 22
20. Arizona 2-0 381 20
21. Iowa St. 2-0 309 -
22. Clemson 1-1 292 25
23. Nebraska 2-0 142 -
24. Boston College 2-0 116 -
25. Northern Illinois 2-0 114 -
