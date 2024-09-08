DeKalb library to host career services workshop Monday

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a workshop for patrons to learn about career services.

The free workshop for adults and teens will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can discuss career services one-on-one with a DeKalb Workforce Development One Stop Team career coach. The services include job hunting, the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, cover letters, careers, and resumes. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.