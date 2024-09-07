DeKalb to commemorate 9/11 with Patriot Day ceremony

Shaw Local file photo – City of DeKalb firefighters present the colors at the start of a 9/11 remembrance ceremony held at Fire Station No. 1 in DeKalb on Sept. 11, 2022. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Fire Department will hold a Patriots Day ceremony Wednesday to honor the memories and sacrifices of those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks 23 years ago.

The ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday at DeKalb Fire Station No. 1, 700 Pine St.

The solemn ceremony will feature a presentation of colors by the DeKalb Firefighters Color Guard. Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome.

Wednesday will mark 23 years since almost 3,000 people were killed Sept. 11, 2001, when hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.

For information about DeKalb’s planned ceremony, call 815-748-8460.