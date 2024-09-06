Former White Sox manager Gene Lamont among inaugural inductees into Hiawatha Hall of Fame

Former White Sox manager Gene Lamont, a 1965 Hiawatha High School graduate, was inducted on Sept. 5, 2024, into the Hiawatha Community Unit School District 426 Hall of Fame, as a part of its inaugural class. (Provided by Hiawatha Community Unit School District 426)

KIRKLAND – Four people, including former White Sox manager Gene Lamont, and the entire 1964 Hiawatha High School football team made up the inaugural class inducted into district’s new Hall of Fame.

The Hiawatha Community Unit School District 426 Hall of Fame held a private ceremony Thursday. A public showing to honor the inductees is planned for halftime during the Hiawatha High School home football game Friday, according to a news release from the school district.

The inductees are Burdette Thurlby, a 1946 graduate; Eugene Michael Henry, a 1952 graduate; Lamont, a 1965 graduate; Logan Damiani, a 2012 graduate, and the 1964-65 Hiawatha High School football team. They all were celebrated as student athletes who made a significant impact on Hiawatha Schools through their academic, athletic and artistic accomplishments, according to the district’s news release.

“This is a milestone for our district, a way to honor the legacy of those who have inspired and shaped the character of Hiawatha,” Hiawatha Superintendent Jared Poynter said in the release.

The 1964-1965 Hiawatha High School football team was undefeated. The team is part of the inaugural class of the Hiawatha Hall of Fame. (Photo provided by Sarah Chapman)

Lamont was drafted as a catcher by the Detroit Tigers in 1965 and coached for the Boston Red Sox, Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros. He managed the White Sox from 1992 to 1995 and the Pirates from 1997 to 2000.

Thurlby was recognized for his basketball prowess. As a senior in the 1945-46 season, Thurlby scored 600 points in 30 games before leading the team to a regional championship. Three years later he won the Big Ten basketball championship with the University of Illinois, according to the district.

Henry served in the U.S. Air Force for three decades. He worked at Martin Marietta Materials Inc. on the Peacekeeper (missile experimental) Intercontinental Ballistic Missile program and helped create service-to-air Patriot missiles, according to the district.

Logan Damiani, a 2012 graduate of Hiawatha High School, is an inaugural inductee of the Hiawatha Hall of Fame. (Photo provided by Sarah Chapman)

Damiani went through the University of Illinois’ Aerospace Engineering Program and has worked on a variety of developing transportation technology, including the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey and the McDonnell Douglas T-45 Goshawk, according to the district.

Hiawatha’s 1964-65 football team went undefeated.

“Their accomplishments will serve as a source of pride and inspiration for generations to come,” Poynter said in the release.