McAlister’s Deli closer to opening in DeKalb

A sign reads "Coming soon" for Mississippi-based McAlister's Deli at 1602 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, on Aug. 24, 2024. The deli is expected to open in early October 2024, said its owner. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – A new deli and sandwich shop is planning to open soon at the former location of White Castle, 1602 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

A sign outside the forthcoming Mississippi-based deli shop says “Coming Soon,” which will make for the first time customers will be welcomed back to that space since White Castle closed in 2017.

The deli also will offer soups, salads and potatoes. Vegan, gluten-free and vegetarian items also will feature. Options will include catering, dine-in and carryout service. Popular menu items include club sandwiches, ham and cheese melts, Cuban sandwiches, Reubens, and more, according to its website.

The southern-style sandwich shop has 38 locations in Illinois, including in Crystal Lake, Elgin, Geneva, and Naperville.

